Portland pizzerias have few unifying traits aside from affectation and pomp. This is fine if you're jonesing for a hyper-regional pie that's some facsimile of what you ate back home, but people who just want a regular-ass pizza that gets the job done have few reliable options. Flying Pie is easily the best of them, offering tender, doughy pizza with a lightly charred crust that's prone to folding gently under the incredible weight of its abundant cheese and toppings. The $4.75 by-the-slice lunch special lasts until 4 pm and consists of one-sixth of an 18-inch pie that's loaded with toppings (25 to 50 cents each) and baked fresh on demand. Add a fountain beverage and a trip to the salad bar for $8.95, and enjoy your pile of ranch-soaked spinach and gooey carbs while seated at a tabletop Galaga set among outdated athletic awards and various macro-brew signage. Maybe Flying Pie is guilty of some level of affectation after all—but if a pizza joint doesn't elicit some manner of nostalgia, then it probably isn't doing its job. PETE COTTELL.