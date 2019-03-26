Bulldoze the Oregon Theater, demolish every other restaurant and bar on Division, but take away Reel M Inn and, goddamn it, we riot. In a part of town gone numb to development, the fried chicken at this tiny, graffiti-stained, incongruously nautical-themed dive is worth fighting for, at least until someone figures out the mad alchemy that's allowed this place, of all places, to broast the finest birds in the city. It's not like there's an undercover Michelin-star chef in the kitchen, or any kitchen at all—just a deep fryer jammed into a corner behind the bar and manned by whoever happens to be on can-cracking duty. No matter how long you watch that bubbling vat of oil—and if you're waiting on an order, you'll have plenty of time to do so—the secrets never quite reveal themselves. The menu provides some tidbits—the chicken is hand-breaded daily and never sees the inside of a freezer—but it still doesn't explain how Reem M Inn achieves that perfect crispiness-to-succulence ratio each and every time, or how it can keep selling a meal containing a breast, thigh, leg, wing and four big-ass jojos for $11.50. Really, it must just be the same Old Portland juju that's kept the joint standing while practically everything around it has been knocked down and replaced. If and when the wrecking ball tolls for Reel M Inn, expect a chain of regulars to form a human barricade around the exterior. They may take our bars, but they'll never take our chicken. MATTHEW SINGER.