At $1.50 a taco, the cost-to-value ratio at the surprisingly cavernous dining space tucked in the back of this Mexican grocery is off the charts—especially since it would only take a quartet of these cilantro- and onion-laden beauties to feel contentedly stuffed. Pay heed to the salsa limits posted on the sign above the condiment bar, as denying others guacamole sauce for the sake of your own greed is not cool. Such restraint, however, should be discarded when choosing your taco filling, as Santa Cruz boasts an expansive selection of proteins you may have never tried before. So while you could stick with the delicious and familiar carnitas or al pastor options, push the envelope of your comfort zone with a crispy tripe taco or chewy, unctuous buche (pig stomach). You may discover a new favorite. BRIAN PANGANIBAN.