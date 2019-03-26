With its massive high-rises and sterile aesthetic, South Waterfront doesn't have the baked-in look or feel of other Portland neighborhoods, but fast-casual Sweet Heart Pizza offers a slice of what it would feel like if it did. There is rarely a long wait, and the portions, like the booth sizes, are generous. There are over a dozen specialty pizza options, including two on the rotating seasonal menu. If a starter is a must, go with a "lighter" option like the roasted cauliflower with fried caper crema, or one of the salads—the Peasant Salad is a mix of dandelion greens, radicchio, walnuts and Parm, delicious on its own, but the addition of pork belly lardons sends the flavors over the top. Pizza-wise, the menu includes four white-sauce pies and four with traditional, tangy red. The white-sauce potato and sausage fennel are the two most popular, but you can't go wrong with the lamb merguez and olive or classic pepperoni. TIARA DARNELL.