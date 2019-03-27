Though Enat isn't specifically vegan, the Ethiopian restaurant's family-style vegetarian platter ($29 serves three people, $39.99 serves five) is not only one of the city's best meatless meals, it's one of the best bangs for your buck regardless of dietary restrictions. The sampling of slow-stewed vegetables is served in overflowing portions on top of spongy injera, the potato dinch wot is rich with berbere, and the split pea kik wot is a comfort of all comforts.