Beer and wine have always traveled separate paths. One beverage came to be defined by rustic terroir and an air of sophistication while the other was associated with industrial production and working-class approachability. For a long time, you were a either a wine drinker or a beer drinker and the two rarely mingled. It's hard to believe the hottest new trend in beer is an emerging style inspired by wine—specifically the bubbly, celebratory wines of France.