With 50 taps dedicated solely to cider—among the most in the city—fans of these hard-pressed beverages ought to find themselves beyond pleased at this relative newcomer. During a recent visit, 10 handles were reserved for Seattle-based Schilling, including a delightfully bright Dry Apple and Ginger, which was like drinking the plucky spirit of a Moscow mule, sans vodka. The other 40 handles are for a wide range of cideries from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. A color-coded key that indicates where a cider sits on a scale of dry to sweet helps you more quickly negotiate the long list. Take your selection to the spacious elevated patio that's pretty enough to recruit beer drinkers to team cider, at least on an 80-degree afternoon. ANDI PREWITT.