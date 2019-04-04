If it felt like a tumultuous year for Oregon craft beer, you're not wrong. A number of breweries closed their restaurants or consolidated locations. Others folded altogether without so much as a goodbye on social media, seemingly never to be heard from again. When a brewery dies, you may feel despondent and heartbroken, as if the natural order of things—a drinker outliving the pub—had been reversed. So we're giving the casualties of 2018 and early 2019 a proper obituary that will, with hope, help with the grieving process.