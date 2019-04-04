If it felt like a tumultuous year for Oregon craft beer, you're not wrong. A number of breweries closed their restaurants or consolidated locations. Others folded altogether without so much as a goodbye on social media, seemingly never to be heard from again. When a brewery dies, you may feel despondent and heartbroken, as if the natural order of things—a drinker outliving the pub—had been reversed. So we're giving the casualties of 2018 and early 2019 a proper obituary that will, with hope, help with the grieving process.
Alameda Brewing
Closed: November 2018
What we'll miss most: That truly lived-in, Cheers-like neighborhood pub atmosphere and a happy hour that could stretch a $20 bill.
BridgePort Brewing
Closing: March 2019
What we'll miss most: The wrong-side-of-the-tracks, pre-remodel pub and Blue Heron Pale Ale.
Burnside Brewing
Closed: February 2019
What we'll miss most: The way Sweet Heat made our mouths burn, and one of the most food-focused menus we've ever found at a brewery.
Lompoc Tavern
Closed: September 2018
What we'll miss most: The New Old Lompoc.
North Rim Brewing
Closed: January 2018
What we'll miss most: Remembering it was still around.
Portland Brewing Taproom and Restaurant
Closed: November 2018
What we'll miss most: That massive and sadly underused patio in summer.
RiverBend Brewing Taproom and Restaurant
Closed: November 2018
What we'll miss most: More TVs with games on than a Best Buy.
Seven Brides Brewing
Closed: October 2018
What we'll miss most: Helping fund the founders' seven daughters' weddings by drinking beer named after them.
Two Kilts Brewing
Closed: Exact date unknown since it disappeared from the radar in July. Summer 2018?
What we'll miss most: The Scottish Ale, which nabbed a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2016.
Widmer Brothers Brewing Pub
Closed: January 2019
What we'll miss most: Easy access to the pilot brewery's amazing one-offs and the handsome corner pub and recently added seasonal beer garden that were stumbling distance from the MAX.
