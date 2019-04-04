Owner Rick Allen and head brewer (and daughter) Lisa Allen are the prime movers at this craft brewery, which will celebrate a dozen years of beer in 2019. That's enough time to have dialed in lagers known for being hard to get right: from a light Pilsner to the darker dunkel and doppelbock. There's also a seasonal Märzen dubbed "Bobtoberfest" in honor of Rick's late brother—who sparked his interest in brewing this style—a rich wintertime Sandy Paws Baltic-style porter, and even smoky specialties like Rauch Bock and Rauchbier Hell, the latter a collaboration with Wayfinder's Kevin Davey (page 10). All this can be found in the small brewery with a simple, functional, no-frills taproom, though Heater Allen beers are easily found in bottles and on tap at many of the region's better beer bars and retailers if you can't make the trip. DONALD SCHEIDT.