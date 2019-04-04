If Josh and Annie Pfriem's beautiful riverside pub ever did something poorly, it would be hard for anyone who's been there to believe it. Even the sometimes lengthy wait for weekend lunch is a blessing, excusing you and your fellow travelers for a pint-length chat around the brewery's elegant outdoor fire pit, or a brief stroll through the well-appointed park across the street. Once at your table in the shadow of the large stainless-steel tanks, order a tasting flight of some of the most nuanced and intricately crafted beers anywhere, from a floral, German-style Pilsner that many call Oregon's best, to an increasing assortment of wild and sour ales, each with varying (but razor-balanced) levels of fruit, funk and oak. Even when you expect to be wide-eyed from first sip to last, the pFriem team still manages to surprise you. On a recent visit, that special something was a coconut stout so delicate and delightful in its warm roast and tropical finish that it seemed to have fallen from a recently disturbed tree in heaven. PARKER HALL.