For the past seven years, Falling Sky has quietly been building an empire. Though conquering Eugene was never the original plan, co-founders Jason Carriere, the brewing brains behind the operation, and Rob Cohen, who previously ran successful restaurants in New York, have opened three locations within the first four years of business, which is more than what most breweries accomplish in their entire lifetime. Moreover, since each spot specializes in different types of food—from pizza on the University of Oregon campus to East Coast-style deli meats, including a pastrami sandwich to die for, in the Whiteaker neighborhood—you'll never have the exact same, chainlike experience at any two of the properties. All are worth a visit, but pay your respects to the place where it started: the brewpub. Puffy, cumulus cloud pendant lights float over long, communal picnic tables—a family-friendly environment sure to please parents with kids in tow—while beer nerds should appreciate the wall of glass panes looking into the brewhouse and its copper German fermenters the partners found in Japan. Any of the styles that come by way of Deutschland, then, are appropriate choices, like the classic Wolkig Hefeweissen with all the banana and clove you'd expect in that cloudy drink, or the 3rd Rauch From the Sun, made with malt dried over a beechwood log fire, which fills your mouth with a cozy smoke flavor as if you were there for the burn. The brewery also gives you the perfect excuse to grab a beer on those days when the sky actually is falling—get 25 cents off a pint whenever it rains. ANDI PREWITT.