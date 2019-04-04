Joe Hitselberger met his muse in Alaska. It was there, working as a wildlife biologist, where he had his first sip of a spruce tip ale, and that's all it took to get him hooked on the soft spring buds. Hitselberger began homebrewing with the little green shoots he foraged and used them to help Wolf Tree stand apart from other breweries when he opened the nano-operation in 2013. The flagship unfiltered ale is about as close as you can get to drinking the old-growth Sitkas that inspired the brewery's name. It's a beer interlaced with a whisper of mint and the must of a damp forest interrupted by a faint citrus pop—those are the tips talking to your tongue. While a number of beers here have spruce in them, not all do. A pair of spirited farm ales were on tap during my visit. If Hitselberger isn't smuggling sticks of Fruit Stripe Gum into the wooden casks he ages batches of Saison Du Baril in, then I don't know what sort of wizardry he's working out in Seal Rock. The other, What Does the Fox Saison, is a bit bolder—the sourness builds, and right before you think it's going to overwhelm, the beer slides into a succulent apricot flavor. You can visit the brewer by appointment while he makes batches on his family's cattle ranch, but the property is not necessarily convenient to reach. Fortunately, there's now a taproom just outside Newport with maple-topped bars and tables that were also crafted by Hitselberger. The wood is so smooth, you can't help yourself from caressing it—the result of much tedious sanding that would impress even Ron Swanson. ANDI PREWITT.