Wild Ride is actually Redmond's sixth brewery, but until it opened, I have to admit I never stopped for beer in the city less than 30 minutes north of Bend. Right from the start, Wild Ride came off as the new kid in town who had a little more edge than the older, play-it-safe breweries. The brash branding, fiery red accents splashed throughout the former lumber warehouse it now calls home and the taster trays fashioned out of skis all promise, at the very least, that Wild Ride's brewers will help you have as much fun as they do. And fortunately, it's not all gimmick. Paul Bergeman, who worked his way up from busser to brewer at Laurelwood then gained more experience at Kona before taking a position here, can deliver solid brews with subtle flavors. Three Sisters is a nice example that also seems to uniquely reflect its environment. The American red ale tastes like earthy pine cones were collected from the Central Oregon mountains and then tossed into the boil. Though to sample that wild streak, opt for the team's bigger beers. A hazy double IPA went from detectable piny notes to someone popping the top off a can of Orange Crush. And the angry, stampeding elephant on the label of Nut Crusher has good reason to be enraged if the brewers dipped into his stash of legumes to make that beer. The porter is basically like drinking a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. ANDI PREWITT.