Maybe it was small-town hospitality. Perhaps it was the desperation of my plea for a pint. Whatever moved brewer Andrew Roy to invite me in that afternoon is what I love most about Oregon's craft brewing industry—its friendliness and sense of camaraderie is unparalleled, and the brewers are up for pretty much anything. Andrew and I spent the next hour drinking and talking, which is how I learned a little bit about the brewery's history—many of its hops, for instance, grow in the wild and take an hourlong hike to reach—as well as what were then future plans for a taproom on Burns' main drag, where Steens Mountain has since moved.