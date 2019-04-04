In spite of consistently earning a place in the upper echelons of Portland breweries, there's an almost magical, undiscovered quality about Upright Brewing. It could be its taproom, which is located deep in the bowels of an office building across the street from Moda Center, but it actually has a lot more to do with brewmaster Alex Ganum's gentle touch and apparent distaste for hyperbole in the beer world. His beers, most of which fall within the realm of French and Belgian farmhouse ales, are deeply nuanced yet delicate in presentation—often brewed in stark opposition to the chewy, piny hop bombs that have long been popular in the Pacific Northwest. With mismatched tables and benches arranged among barrels, foeders and hand trucks, along with a vinyl-only soundtrack of jazz and '70s AM gold, you're not going to find Chad and Brad smashing triple IPAs while flat-screens show the big game at this place. Like the dry, witty friend whose reticence belies his profundity, Upright presents a handful of classics that gently give way to a gradient of beautiful flavors. Case in point is Pathways, an earthy, easy-drinking saison that offers a mix of sweet, sour and spicy notes that bloom slowly on the palate. Even lighter and more modest styles offer Ganum room to flex his chops. Take the Engelberg Pilsener, which contains just enough bitterness to scratch the itch of hop heads. Your best bet is to try the aforementioned beers, both of which earned Beer of the Year nods in our 2018 and 2015 Beer Guides, respectively, along with a fruit ale like the tangy, cherry-laden Four Play. PETE COTTELL.