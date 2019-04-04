When it started in 2010, few would have pegged Migration for ubiquity. At least, the snobs wouldn't have. The brewery was seen as a place that made common beers for common people, the sort who just want something crisp and easy to sip while relaxing on the nearest patio on a warm spring day and don't much care about hop profiles or attenuation levels. Of course, it's precisely that populist approach that's allowed Migration to grow into something of a mini-empire. In 2017, the company ended its era of self-distribution to partner with Columbia Distributing, Oregon's largest beer distributor, and last summer opened a second, massive production facility and bar in Gresham. It even opened a Burger Shack in the food court of Lloyd Center as a holiday pop-up this winter and extended the venue's run. But the heart of the business remains its original brewpub on Glisan, a wood-paneled neighborhood hang with picnic tables on the front porch, dartboards in the back and flat-screens tuned to Blazers and Timbers games. Most of what you'll find in patrons' hands are two of its West Coast IPAs, the Luscious Lupulin and Straight Outta Portland, or the easy-drinking Patio Pale. But the dry, bitter Mo-Haze-Ic and malt-forward Old Silenus strong ale should even convince the snobs that Migration has stepped up its game, in more ways than one. MATTHEW SINGER.