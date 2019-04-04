Hopworks is more of an empire than a brewery. In its going on 11 years of existence, founder and brewmaster Christian Ettinger has more than quadrupled production, built a repertoire of more than a dozen canned beers and opened a total of four locations, including one in Portland International Airport and another across the river in Vancouver. But the giant, two-floor FoPo flagship does its best to hark back to HUB's humble origins with displays of local kitsch like framed Timbers jerseys, a landscape of Mount Hood composed of bottle caps and beat-up bike frames that hang above the bar. At this point in their history, Ettinger and his team seem to be staking their claim as innovators on the sustainability front rather than in the brewhouse—Hopworks was the first certified B Corporation brewery in the Pacific Northwest and the first Salmon-Safe Certified brewing campus in the world. It also tends to cater more to tourists, suburbanites and parents with futures that include kids' play areas than hardcore beer nerds. During a recent visit, the massive tap list read like something from a brewer's Willy Wonka factory: a strawberry milkshake IPA, a syrupy-sweet beer brewed with fruit cake that's aptly named That Holiday Cake Dough and Yule Only Live Once, a creamy, sugary imperial dessert beer. For the most part, you're best off sticking to Hopworks' classics. The Ferocious Citrus IPA has enough of a punch to satisfy hop heads without scaring away dad beer drinkers, and the Patagonia-branded Long Root Ale is subtly wheaty, surprisingly aromatic and totally refreshing. SHANNON GORMLEY.