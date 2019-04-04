Brewer Mike Hunsaker has continuously transformed our expectations of the finest hoppy ales since moving to the Northwest in 2014, first as the hotshot brewer at the Pearl District's since-rebranded Fat Head's brewery (page 21), and now at—of all places—this heavily remodeled auto parts store in Camas. From the dry, mint-kissed overtones of the Overkill to hazy and imperial Onslaught, the big brick building a stone's throw from this mill town's paper plant offers a wide assortment of the best IPAs we've tasted in recent memory. But not just the hops are worth trying: Hunsaker and his team have one of the breadiest and brightest German-style Kölsches we've ever tasted, and he's also turned out a weizenbock that melts in your mouth like bananas Foster. All that, plus a gastropub-level menu with delicate fatty bone marrow poutine and three distinct takes on the fried chicken sandwich, and you might find yourself in Camas more often. PARKER HALL.