A New Gravel Bike Race in a Remote Part of Eastern Oregon Is Attempting to Establish Itself As the Most Difficult in the Country

"Unanimously, everybody that rode the first year went back and told their teams, 'Scratch off whatever we have during this time next year. We're doing the Skull 120,'" Sanders says. "In a lot of these grueling races, you get in the pain cave and you just kind of tuck your head and you plow forward. That's hard to do on this route because you have to be so aware because we throw such a variety of terrain at you."