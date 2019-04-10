I'm happy to be part of the community around "mobility justice" here, where we promote a broader notion of what it means to be safe in streets that includes the realities of communities of color and immigrants. However, just because we are talking about things like racial bias in policing and [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] as barriers to street safety doesn't mean that there isn't still a dominant view of built environment interventions as the only solution. That's why I don't work in bike advocacy anymore. Most bicycle advocacy groups still primarily focus on lobbying cities to invest in bicycle infrastructure projects, rather than taking on the other aspects of what makes riders from marginalized communities experience unsafety when traveling in roadways. There's the public at large that may still hold on to ideas about bicycle riders as lowlifes who they don't want in their neighborhoods. That kind of NIMBY thinking is largely what bike advocates have tried to address through the gentrification strategy of associating bicycle projects with urban renewal and economic redevelopment. To say "bikes mean business" is a way of raising the value of bicycling to largely racist, classist residents.