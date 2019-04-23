A No-Fuss Guide to Making Your Own Kombucha

3. In about a week, you will start to see a film form on the surface of the liquid. It might look like a bunch of white dots on the surface. Don't freak out—it's not mold. It's actually the scoby forming, and it means you should just ignore the culture for a few more days. After 7 to 10 days, a distinct whitish, gel-like substance will have formed on the surface of the tea. It might have brown or white spots, it might have bubbles, and there might be brownish, stringy things underneath it. It might look really weird, but as long as you don't see furry bits or mold-colored spots (black, green, blue, red) it's doing just fine. The internet is full of pictures of healthy scobys to put your mind at ease.