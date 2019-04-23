Five Places to Get Kombucha on Tap in Portland

Soma made a splash in 2017 with its second location, on Belmont, an unmanned taproom that dispenses kombucha until the wee hours of the morning and when it first opened, was accessible with a credit card swipe like an ATM. Soma has since normalized the operation with a door that locks after it closes in the early evening, but the eight taps on offer are still some of the best brews in town, from basic flavors like the OG to more adventurous options like Mangosteen Ginger and a Peach that's infused with CBD. Both locations feature Eastern-inspired, yoga-mom décor and ambient electronic music that's a perfect backdrop for studying or spacing out while sipping. But the Belmont location is better if you're looking for an actual seat, since the original St. Johns basement location offers only what looks like a communal massage room filled with floor-bound beds for onsite consumption.