The Kombucha Industry Has Expanded Beyond Just Bottled 'Booch. Here Are Five of Our Favorite Kombucha Products.

If you love kombucha for its beautifully weird, funky flavor, try Eva's candies, which have a lovely gummy texture. Kind of like how fruit leather has a more concentrated, deeper flavor than fresh-cut mangoes or apples, these candies are bursting with kombucha flavor. That's because they aren't simply infused with kombucha, they're made from the scoby itself, dehydrated and crystalized into a chewy, sweet snack. And because these candies are made from the living colony that causes tea to ferment into kombucha, this small-batch process preserves some of the probiotics. You can feel more virtuous nomming these sweets than, say, a fistful of fruit chews, knowing you're making your microbiome as happy as your mouth.