We Blind-Tasted Eight Local Kombucha Brews. Here's How They Ranked.

Brew Dr. makes a whopping 12 varieties of kombucha, plus seasonal and special-edition flavors, from basics like lemon ginger to signature brews like citrus hop and vanilla oak. Out of all its flavors, the local kombucha giant chose Clear Mind to battle it out in the taste test. It's easy to see why. Refreshing and palatable, Clear Mind is quintessential easy-drinking kombucha. We picked up on the hint of peppermint and a slight earthiness from the sage, rosemary and dandelion root in the fermented tea. But most of all, we just found it crisp and clean.