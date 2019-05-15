Five CBD-Dominant Cannabis Strains You've Got to Try

Spring into warm weather and passion projects with focus and euphoria with a little help from El Corazon de Piña (or Pineapple Heart). This Pineapple Tsunami cross is the culmination of a years-in-the-making breeding collaboration between friends East Fork Cultivars and Yerba Buena. This peppery, tropical-smelling rarity is bursting with terpenes, and has a high 2-to-1 CBD-to-THC profile. Want to try it? Get it while the getting is good: It's exclusively at TJ's on Powell, and only 4 pounds of it were produced.