Five CBD-Dominant Cannabis Strains You've Got to Try

Wesley's Wish
by East Fork Cultivars | 12.4% CBD, 4.11% THC
ACDC, Ringo's Gift, Pineapple Jaeger—no matter which route you take to unwind, all roads lead to East Fork, a titan producer of some of Oregon's finest sun-grown CBD cultivars. An East Fork original, Wesley's Wish (Purple Hindu Kush x Pineapple Tsu) is the farm's flagship chemovar, named after East Fork founders Aaron and Nathan Howard's late brother. To the eye and nose, it's described as a "happily weathered, grape sorbet and emerald-hued flower that smells like cherry cough syrup served in an overripe orange." Inhale and experience sweet, earthy herbaceousness, with a soft, elegant finish and uplifting, clear-headed, feel-good vibes.
Where to buy: Jayne
Lite Me Up
by Bull Run Craft Cannabis | 14.28% CBD, 7.08% THC
Lite Me Up is a 2-to-1 CBD-THC juggernaut that burns bright in every sense of the word—which is ironic, given that light deprivation is among Sandy farm Bull Run's organic indoor cultivation methods. This hybrid—a cross of Durban Poison and an unknown CBD cultivar—stood out as a collective favorite among Cultivation Classic judges at last year's competition. Colorful, compact and trimmed with delicate precision, with musky, citrusy notes, Lite Me Up flower looks good on the outside and provides a focused, mellow, fun and functional euphoria on the inside.
Where to buy: Farma, Jayne, Parlour, Urban Farmacy
Corazon
by Yerba Buena | CBD 22.15%, THC 1.01%
She's everything you want. She's everything you need. She's Corazon, popped with love, from a little seed. This Charlotte's Web and ACDC cross was unveiled as the highest-testing CBD chemovar in the state of Oregon in 2017. Hover your nose over a bountiful jar of this Cultivation Classic award-winning beauty and breathe in the sweet, spicy, evergreen aroma indicative of leading terpenes myrcene, beta-caryophyllene and pinene. Ideal for THC-sensitive users seeking relief from pain, Corazon will make your mind, body and, of course, your heart sing.
Where to buy: Bridge City Collective, Electric Lettuce, Jayne
Astral Works
by Pruf Cultivar |10% CBD, 5.60% THC
With its mango-scented, floral bouquet, Astral Works is a standout among other fine mixed-ratio chemovars, which is why it's so easy to find in flower, edibles and vape options. Derived from Harle Tsu and TH1, it's loaded with CBDV, a cannabinoid similar in structure to CBD that's said to help relieve nausea, tension and stress in addition to providing quiet, calm jubilation. Take time out to wake and bake, speak an affirmation, reset your mind and uplift your mood courtesy of Pruf Cultivar.
Where to buy: Electric Lettuce, Farma, Kush Cart, Serra
El Corazon de Piña
by East Fork Cultivars and Yerba Buena | 13.2% CBD, 6.4% THC
Spring into warm weather and passion projects with focus and euphoria with a little help from El Corazon de Piña (or Pineapple Heart). This Pineapple Tsunami cross is the culmination of a years-in-the-making breeding collaboration between friends East Fork Cultivars and Yerba Buena. This peppery, tropical-smelling rarity is bursting with terpenes, and has a high 2-to-1 CBD-to-THC profile. Want to try it? Get it while the getting is good: It's exclusively at TJ's on Powell, and only 4 pounds of it were produced.
Where to buy: TJ's on Powell
