From Bug Sprays to Bath Bombs, Here Are Some of the Highest-End CBD-Infused Products on the Market

Hemp-derived CBD and sports supplements—two of the greatest unregulated snake oils of our time, together at last! The usual claims of medical effects are anti-inflammatory properties and a "calming" sensation, in this case through a 32-gram dose of hemp-derived CBD oil mixed with whey proteins and stevia for flavor in every scoop. To be fair, this is one of the few products on this list with links to terpene and potency analysis reports for the Colorado-grown flower and oil on the product page. That being said, those reports still don't guarantee this will do more for recovering muscles than a post-workout catnap.