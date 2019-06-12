Eight Portland LGBTQ Nonprofits

Sexual & Gender Minority Youth Resource Center
SMYRC has provided LGBTQ+ youth with harassment-free space for over 20 years. Along with community programming like drag shows, music, art, open mics and queer prom, SMYRC sets its visitors up with mental health support, case management, counseling and educational services. smyrc.org
Our House
Our House has served Portland-area HIV patients since the AIDS crisis began, offering multiple services—from housing and groceries to care evaluation—under one roof. ourhouseofportland.org
Cascade AIDS Project
Among the country's only queer-centric health centers, Cascade AIDS Project's Prism Health Center provides free HIV and STI testing for members of the LGBTQ community through Pivot. It is also a growing medical practice where patients can seek services, including primary care. cascadeaids.org
New Avenues for Youth
New Avenues for Youth has helped thousands of at-risk queer youth get out of homelessness, providing them with meals, counseling, housing, job training, educational opportunities and a host of essential services. newavenues.org
Q Center
Founded almost 15 years ago, the Q Center is a nonprofit event space that has brought together people from across the LGBTQ spectrum with movie nights, panels, community meetups, an art gallery and more. The Q Center is also home to Pride Northwest, the nonprofit that runs the Waterfront LGBTQ+ Pride Festival. pdxqcenter.org
Outside In
Outside In is one of Portland's longest-running queer nonprofits, providing LGBTQ youth with housing, food, education and job training, along with art-based recreation for over 50 years. outsidein.org
SAGE Metro
SAGE Metro meets the needs of the LGBTQ+ community's older citizens, providing them with services community, housing, and medical care coordination. sageusa.org
Friendly House
Friendly House was originally founded by the First Presbyterian Church in 1926 as the Marshall Community Center. The Great Depression and WWII shifted its concerns from the spiritual to the personal, helping laid-off mill workers and their families in times of need. Over the next 50 years, Friendly House drifted away from the church and included services like child care, elder care and fitness programs for people of all ages and expressions. friendlyhouseinc.org
