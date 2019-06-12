Pride Is in Need of a Fresh Start—and Portland's Most Famous Drag Clown Knows How to Make That Happen

Two years ago, an algorithm error landed Australian horror flick The Babadook in Netflix's LGBTQ selection, turning the grinning, top hat-sporting demon into an unofficial Pride mascot, even if there was nothing remotely queer about the little Dook-dook-dook. I say throw away those possessed pop-up books and put a sash on the true queer horror icon: Chucky the killer doll! Unlike the upcoming remake in which Chucky is a Bluetooth-reactive Bratz doll, the original Child's Play franchise is the queerest slasher series out there, with queer creator Don Mancini, Jennifer Tilly as Chucky's killer wife, Tiffany, and Glen or Glenda, the cutthroat couple's nonbinary child. The latest entry, Cult of Chucky, ends with Chucky living in a woman's body and riding off into the sunset with Tiffany. Think the remake will have the nerve to do that—or cast John Waters, like Seed of Chucky did? Never settle for heterosexual imitations and cash-ins on queer excellence.