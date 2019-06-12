What Does Pride Mean to You?

When I think about pride, a lot of things come up for me. The way people in this country treat LGBTQIA folks has changed a lot in my lifetime—from when I was a queer kid to when I was struggling to come out to now. And that is a wonderful thing to witness. But also, I think queer folks, especially white queers, have to step up and support queers of color. Trans women of color are being murdered in this country, and that isn't being talked about. Queer liberation is liberation for everyone. And if it isn't, it's an uncomfortable party to go to. We can't relax into feeling like we've won, or we're done and we can just stop fighting.