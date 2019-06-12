What Does Pride Mean to You?

Morris Young

He/Him

Who you are, who you like. It's a family of its own.

Jenn Burleton

She/Her

Visibility, empowerment and fighting for a better future for our trans children.

Foster

He/They

Pride means I'm not defined by what others think of me. I get to tell my own story. Since I came out as nonbinary trans, the meaning of my life and how I related to the world has changed dramatically. Trans is not short for "transition" or even "transformation": It is a process of becoming.

Paola De la Cruz

She/Her

Pride allows me to be my most authentic self! It reminds me that love is universal, and it takes many forms. As a bisexual woman with a lot of love to give, Pride encourages me to overwhelm people with my love and gratitude.

Daniel Bidwell

Mr.

Pride is living openly and being proud to be yourself. Hopefully encouraging others to live their lives openly as well.

Amity Giveus

She

Unity, freedom, a deeper love.

Jae Siqueiros

He/Him/His

Love, solidarity and community.

Pride, to me, means that I am safe and loved within my community.

Evan Parcher

He/Him

Feeling no shame —doing whatever makes me happy without worrying about judgement or hate. Wearing pink as a strong man!

Thomas Garwood

He/Him

Visibility without expectations.

Kennedy Barrera-Cruz

She/Her/Hers

Being happy.

Maia Buzbee

They/Them

Pride means thank you to Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

Kitty KariAll

She/Her

Freedom to live as my authentic self.

Johnah Garcia

He/Him/His

Being proud of who I am and not regretting coming out. I'm proud of who I've grown up to be. Sure, there have been moments of sadness and doubts, but at the end of the day, I remind myself I've always been this way and I'm much happier. I'm proud of myself and looking forward to more growing.

Jacob Summers

They/Them

Pride to me means a time of reflecting on the sacrifices and struggle of the generations before me and, in turn, remind myself to always live my authentic self. Living your authentic self not only helps you mentally and spiritually but helps the community by creating a safe place for others.

Bolivia Carmichaels

She/Her

Pride is taking pride in yourself, your community and the world. Be confident! Be proud of who you are! Stand tall and let your authenticity show.

Jodi Darby

She/Her

When I think about pride, a lot of things come up for me. The way people in this country treat LGBTQIA folks has changed a lot in my lifetime—from when I was a queer kid to when I was struggling to come out to now. And that is a wonderful thing to witness. But also, I think queer folks, especially white queers, have to step up and support queers of color. Trans women of color are being murdered in this country, and that isn't being talked about. Queer liberation is liberation for everyone. And if it isn't, it's an uncomfortable party to go to. We can't relax into feeling like we've won, or we're done and we can just stop fighting.

Evan Bond Martin

They/Them

Unapologetic authenticity!

Cathy Martin

She/Her

It's 2019. I could not have even imagined being the person I am today (married, two adopted kids) back when I came out in 1975.

Peachy Springs

She

Being able to wear a gown and heels while living in a city that rarely bats an eye.

George T. Nicola

He/Him

I realized I was gay in the late 1950s, but we were such pariahs, I was afraid to talk to anyone about it. Even into the late 1960s in Oregon and most of the country, we were criminalized by the state, branded as immoral by most religious groups, and classed as mentally disordered by the mental health profession.

It was a huge relief for me when the Portland Gay Liberation Front was launched in 1970. I worked hard to better our condition. So did countless other LGBTQ+ people and our straight cisgender allies. Among other challenges, we had to battle Oregon's 35 anti-gay ballot measures, almost surely more than any other state.

But as a result of our efforts, we have made huge advances, including full civil rights under Oregon law, and an increasing acceptance by families. We still face problems, such as a lack of equality and protection on the federal level, the fact that 40 percent of homeless kids are LGBTQ+, and enormous homophobia and transphobia that sometimes leads to violence and job loss.

So we have to keep up the struggle. But when I go downtown on Pride weekend and see tens of thousands of people proudly celebrating their LGBTQ+ identities, supported by our allies, I am overwhelmed. These are people of every race and class, from a broad range of ages and abilities. It tells me we have accomplished an enormous amount despite horrendous obstacles, and that people whose lives might at one time been made miserable can now be filled with joy. That is what Pride means to me.

