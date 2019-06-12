Where to Party During Pride, Based on Your Drink of Choice

This year marks 50 years since the Stonewall riots, so if you haven't worked out that neon onesie yet, now's as good a time as ever to show up and show out at Waterfront Park. One feature to keep an eye out for on Saturday is the Free Mom Hugs Booth. Real moms will be giving real hugs to anybody, whether you're going through a rough life transition or a literal transition. Those with daddy issues need not apply. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, 98 SW Naito Parkway. Noon Saturday, 11:30 Sunday, June 15-16. Free.