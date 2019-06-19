Still, Dan Dan's difficult-to-place sound has landed the band on some strange bills. That includes an opening slot for a '70s throwback band at a biker bar in Victoria, British Columbia. "It was a hilarious '80s-to-'70s time machine show," says Hall. "Afterwards, [the headlining band] made us thickly buttered toast in their living room late-night before we crashed on their floor. All of them were so good looking, they could have been co-stars in some classic Burt Reynolds movie or something, but they didn't judge our grungy Portland vibe. They even made us breakfast in the morning."