Just months before, Stewart was confined to a hospital bed, unable to move from the pain of a critical case of meningitis, uncertain if the virus would permanently compromise his health and his career. Stewart has struggled with chronic health problems for most of his life. But this time was particularly bad. Bed-ridden after a spinal tap, he could only watch as canceled shows piled up. Stewart began to worry the missed opportunities would have a long-term effect. "I was like, if I miss PDX Pop Now and other big shows and venues, the work that I put in last year will be pretty much worth nothing and I'll have to start all over," he says. "I was just reeling in like, this is the end, and crying every day about it."