Two of those friends, Bim Ditson and Boone Howard, were at the same show and experienced a similar epiphany. Like Neighbors, both are well-known figures in the Portland music scene. Howard led psych-pop group the We Shared Milk before branching out as a sharp-edged singer-songwriter, while Ditson is such a presence in the local rock scene—as the drummer for the long-running indie-rock outfit And And And and as a face in the crowd at seemingly every show in town on any given night—that he's practically its unofficial mascot. (He also mounted a serious campaign for mayor in 2016.) But it had also been a while since either were in a band that really allowed them to let loose.