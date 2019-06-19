"I remember like 2015 to 2016 I was struggling to get on a bill, you know? Really trying to get on a platform where my voice was heard, and now it's like, 'Wow, I'm finally at that point locally,'" Rivera says. "But my goal is to expand the fuck out of here, you know what I mean? I do have that obsession where I want to sell out the home market, you know what I mean? I want to be that artist that's the next to take Portland at a mainstream level."