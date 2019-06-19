The number of dudes with guitars slung across denim jackets has dwindled, and the days of nostalgic psych rock and rehashed grunge tropes are on the wane. In their place are rappers who are channeling their deepest traumas into anthems of self-love, harpists refusing to have their music dismissed as "pretty," and at least one band that describes itself by referencing both spaghetti Western soundtracks and Spongebob Squarepants.