Shortly thereafter, TxE disbanded. The death of a project that ePP had spent his entire young adult life building contributed to a period of creative doldrums, during which he considered quitting music for good. Then came the fateful moment of rumination on his front porch. "I was just like, man, this is what you have to do, there's no other way," he says. "This is what I dropped out of school for. I saw something, I believed in something, so why are you going to quit now? Just because a bump is in the road? I just had to call myself out, and I'm happy that I did."