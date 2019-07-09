She didn't get around to printing the second edition, dubbed the Intimacy Issue, until this month. (Ng says she doesn't plan to keep a regular publishing schedule.) Aside from the stories focused on sex, there are tips for living a more imaginative life, a PSA about hugging your friends, and an interview with two senior lesbian women, one of whom came out at age 79. One spread features photos of elderly women posing in digitally rendered versions of their ideal fantasy world—on the cover of a romance novel, on a beach under a full moon, surrounded by peach cobbler and magnolia trees.