Leshko had never set foot inside Billy Ray's or the Penguin. He'd never been to Portland, for that matter. He built the two sculptures in Philly from photographs. (That was doubly necessary for the Penguin, which closed in 2018, when its building sold.) The buildings are the two newest editions in a collection of nearly 50 storefronts Leshko has reconstructed, like the setting for a model railroad that traverses America's no-tell motels, nudie bars and pawn shops.