The fresh-faced fishing prodigy, dubbed "the Mozart of fly casting" by The New York Times, is currently between her sophomore and junior years at Portland's Cleveland High School, but she is already a legend in her field. She won her first world championship in 2016 at age 12, becoming the youngest global titleholder in any sport, ever. Two years later, she trounced the field in accuracy at the 2018 Fly Casting World Championships in Port Haverigg on the west coast of England.