Over the ensuing decades, Adams strung together a living through a series of odd jobs—"steak burner" at Sayler's Country Kitchen, warehouse worker at Montgomery Ward, handyman for Bill Naito. In that time, the closest he came to show business was a brief gig as prop master for Rusty Nails' pony shows at Alpenrose Dairy. A late-life enrollment at Portland State University furnished his portfolio with play credits, then a timely Craigslist post led to extra duty on local TV productions such as Grimm and Portlandia—and congestive heart failure.