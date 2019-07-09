But what truly sets the Nines' apart is its underground food lab. Aside from the worms, there's a tank of tilapia, which also produce a nitrate used in fertilization—and they eat the worms, too. Aquaponic technology is used to grow tomato plants, and hydroponics are used to grow leafy bok choy. It all has a futuristic feel—Brown likes to make comparisons to The Martian, the film featuring lost-in-space astronaut Matt Damon learning how to farm on Mars.