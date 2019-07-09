Today, Bao, who now studies graphic design and visual arts at Portland State University, is one of the world's premier new-school beatboxers. He competed on the world stage for the first time in 2015, shortly after making his way to Washington state as an exchange student in high school. By that time, he'd been beatboxing for four years, developing a style inspired by the percussive EDM of producer Flux Pavilion and the vocal tics of the Vietnamese language.