As the saying goes, "don't dress for the job you have, dress for the job you want." If that's true, Scherer, 30, is aiming high. He often comes to work sporting a brightly colored suit that rarely adheres to conventional design, a fresh flower fixed to his lapel opposite his nametag. He sometimes dons a classic fedora, with large gold chains draped around his neck, or, when the temperatures dip, a faux fur coat. He says his style is influenced by everyone from Tony Montana to his late grandfather.