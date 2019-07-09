Soul Revival: Ecstatic Dance for PoC happens at Flying Tortoise Academy, a yoga and martial arts studio in Northeast Portland. An in-house DJ spins a mix of music by POC artists, chosen in connection with themes that differ from session to session—"Effervescence," "Resilience," "Seeds," and the newcomer-friendly "Why We Dance" are a few of the most recent themes. Whatever guests want to do from there is entirely up to them, whether it's a two-step, twerking or even letting out a primal scream.