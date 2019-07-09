Last September, the founders of the Salem-based brewery, a trio of friends and former Marines, were looking for a statement piece that would enhance the Portland location's overall aesthetic and reflect their love of travel. That's when an acquaintance tipped them off about a 1958 Cessna 310B that had been sitting in a field in tiny Vanderhoof, B.C., for at least 10 years, after a guy with no Canadian pilot's license or insurance made a very hard landing and fled the scene. So the group set out on a nearly 1,600-mile road trip to retrieve it.