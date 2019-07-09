For real, there aren't any promoters in Portland throwing parties like the ones Shawn MacArthur and Victor Rundbaken put on. In a city whose nightlife options are often split between Old Town bro-downs and arty navel-gazing contests, the events the two present as Murderboat Productions (facebook.com/shawnandvictor) are silly for the sake of silliness—the kind of stuff a group of kids might dream up after chugging Slurpees at a sleepover, only with adult budgets and much louder music.