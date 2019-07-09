It eventually became known as Comix Thing, which runs from 9 pm to midnight in the same spot. This is where you go to get Chris Cilla's books, original prints and T-shirts from the author himself, or original drawings and mini comix by Sean Christenson, or Daria Tessler's gorgeous Fantagraphics-published Cult of the Ibis. It's also where ravenous tape collectors swarm boxes of spaghetti Westerns and cult horror flicks, like the found-footage gross-out Cannibal Holocaust, and other random genre-bending obscura from God knows when.