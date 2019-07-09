It started with the Snow Goons, the army of tyrannical snowmen who made frequent appearances in the Calvin and Hobbes comic strip. Bennett didn't have any grand plans—it was just a way to make use of some plywood left over from a home decorating project. But once he started sharing his creations on Reddit, the response convinced him he should keep going. He then hid them all over town for others to find, as a sort of scavenger hunt. He re-created the "Homer Simpson disappearing into bushes" meme with an actual bush, and sat the "This Is Fine" dog among the tower of bikes of the Zoobomb Pyle downtown.