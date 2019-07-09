Three years later, Panic announced Playdate, their new gaming system. The small, portable system recalls Nintendo's Game Boy, but comes with a hand crank players can use to control parts of the game. The screen is black-and-white, and the few sneak peeks of gameplay the company has released show 2D platform games in which the world scrolls across the screen as you move your player. Panic says it will roll out "secret" games and release them to the system each week.