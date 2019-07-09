View this post on Instagram

Well, here I am 🥳 I created @yarnpunk to allow ourselves to look, feel, and be different in a scene that is dictated by certain stereotypes. So why do I find myself being a hypocrite and comparing myself to others? ☁️ If doubt was a crime, I would be convicted by now. I’m entering a season where I’m coming to realize that isn’t the way a Yarn Punk should be thinking. I’m not just a crocheter - I am a Yarn Punk and yarn plays a bigger role in my life than just a way to pass the time 🧶 For those of you that resonate with Yarn Punk, I hope you can find solace in yourselves and those woven threads that make up that beautiful brain of yours 💕 I believe in all of you full heartedly and I’m going to catch up and start believing in myself, too. You all give me hope and I will dedicate my art, energy, and life force into all of you. For those of you that don’t quite call yourselves a Yarn Punk *yet* (😉) thank you for being here and creating a world for me I could’ve only seen in a dream. Oh, and thank you Kitsune 🦊 (Picture credit to @dysfnk)