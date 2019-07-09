Vincent Greene-Hite was floundering.

In 2015, the then-19-year-old decided college just wasn't for him. He dropped out of Western Oregon University and moved back in with his parents in Portland, leaving him with a lot of time on his hands, and little idea of how to fill it.

"I did the next logical step," he says, "and I looked up how to crochet on YouTube."

Courtesy of Vincent Greene-Hite
Green-Hite isn't entirely sure why he chose as his new hobby a craft mostly popular among the granny set. He just figured it would offer him some level of gratification at a time when he admits feeling "kind of pathetic." He picked it up quickly, though—he was especially drawn to amigurumi, the Japanese art of crocheted stuffed animals, which he used to create yarn versions of his favorite Pokémon characters.

Well, here I am 🥳 I created @yarnpunk to allow ourselves to look, feel, and be different in a scene that is dictated by certain stereotypes. So why do I find myself being a hypocrite and comparing myself to others? ☁️ If doubt was a crime, I would be convicted by now. I’m entering a season where I’m coming to realize that isn’t the way a Yarn Punk should be thinking. I’m not just a crocheter - I am a Yarn Punk and yarn plays a bigger role in my life than just a way to pass the time 🧶 For those of you that resonate with Yarn Punk, I hope you can find solace in yourselves and those woven threads that make up that beautiful brain of yours 💕 I believe in all of you full heartedly and I’m going to catch up and start believing in myself, too. You all give me hope and I will dedicate my art, energy, and life force into all of you. For those of you that don’t quite call yourselves a Yarn Punk *yet* (😉) thank you for being here and creating a world for me I could’ve only seen in a dream. Oh, and thank you Kitsune 🦊 (Picture credit to @dysfnk)

But then a friend got a new camera. What initially started as a way to pass the time then made its way to Instagram, and opened up a whole new world of opportunities for him.

"I was just making stuff, and we would just go out and put them in different scenarios—putting them in trees, in the city, somewhere fun," Green-Hite says. "My Instagram was growing at a pace. Then, I don't know why, but I took a selfie looking kind of silly with my stuff. And it just blew up from there."

Crocheting is now a full-time gig for Green-Hite, something he couldn't imagine when he started looking up yarn tutorials in his parents' basement four years ago.

"I was really lucky to be born in the age of the internet," he says.